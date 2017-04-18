Daytona homeless shelter survives 4-3 vote

After a long and heated discussion, the Volusia County Council voted by a 4-3 margin to support a homeless shelter proposal in Daytona Beach. The council agreed to pay $4 million, split between operating and infrastructure costs, for a shelter to be built on U.S. 92. However, the council asked that the 100-bed structure be constructed on adjacent city-owned land, rather than county-owned property as originally planned.

