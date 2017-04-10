Clinton Police Chief looking to leave
After serving just over a year and a half, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion is looking for a new job. Gyrion was sworn in on September 15, 2015 and now he is listed as one of the six finalists for the position of police chief in DeLand, Florida.
