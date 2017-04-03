Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission meeting April 19, 2017
The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission , the SunRail advisory board comprised of elected leaders from the five local funding partners, meets Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the Metroplan Orlando offices, located at 250 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32801. This meeting site is conveniently located near the Church Street Station platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Thu
|Tahn
|1
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr 4
|Sweetdot
|6
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC