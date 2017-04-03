Central Florida Commuter Rail Commiss...

Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission meeting April 19, 2017

Apr 3

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission , the SunRail advisory board comprised of elected leaders from the five local funding partners, meets Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the Metroplan Orlando offices, located at 250 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32801. This meeting site is conveniently located near the Church Street Station platforms.

