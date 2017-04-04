Cat 5 Hurricane Matthew "extraordinar...

Cat 5 Hurricane Matthew "extraordinary" new report says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The National Hurricane Center released its final analysis of monster storm Hurricane Matthew this morning, marking it as "extraordinary" for its unexpected strength, and deadly for killing the most people since 2005's Hurricane Stan. Matthew, which was a Category 5 storm with 166 mph winds at its peak, is directly responsible for the deaths of 585 people, including 34 in the U.S., according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) Mon SunniD 56
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) Mon Rob 6
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 6 Tahn 1
Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Sweetdot 6
News Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ... Mar 22 RuffnReddy 2
News Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ... Mar 13 Alien Touch 6
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Mar '17 Rigidridertld 764
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC