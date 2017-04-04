Cat 5 Hurricane Matthew "extraordinary" new report says

The National Hurricane Center released its final analysis of monster storm Hurricane Matthew this morning, marking it as "extraordinary" for its unexpected strength, and deadly for killing the most people since 2005's Hurricane Stan. Matthew, which was a Category 5 storm with 166 mph winds at its peak, is directly responsible for the deaths of 585 people, including 34 in the U.S., according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.