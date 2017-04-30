Brush fire closes S.R. 44 between DeL...

Brush fire closes S.R. 44 between DeLand, Samsula

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A section of State Road 44 is closed between DeLand and Samsula as firefighters from several agencies work to battle a rapidly growing wildfire along State Road 44 near Damascus Road. "Avoid the area if possible! Multiple units on scene attempting to contain the fire," the Florida Forest Service office in Bunnell stated on Twitter.  At 3:30 p.m., the fire was an estimated 20 acres in size.

