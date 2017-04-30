Brush fire closes S.R. 44 between DeLand, Samsula
A section of State Road 44 is closed between DeLand and Samsula as firefighters from several agencies work to battle a rapidly growing wildfire along State Road 44 near Damascus Road. "Avoid the area if possible! Multiple units on scene attempting to contain the fire," the Florida Forest Service office in Bunnell stated on Twitter. At 3:30 p.m., the fire was an estimated 20 acres in size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|21 hr
|Skye
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Wed
|Wrongguy
|66
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Apr 15
|jjj
|763
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Rob
|6
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr 4
|Sweetdot
|6
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC