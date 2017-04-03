5 arrested in Volusia Backpage prostitution sting
Three women and two men were arrested during an online sex sting targeting women who advertised on the escort section of backpage.com, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The three women advertised using names like “Soul Snatcher” and “Porsche” while advertising on backpage.com, Sheriff's Office spokesman Gary Davidson wrote in a press release.
