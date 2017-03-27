5 arrested in sting targeting lewd activity at DeLand park
Five men were arrested Friday in DeLand on charges that they exposed themselves in public to an undercover deputy, authorities said. The sting was set up in response to reports of men openly engaging in lewd activity near the multipurpose trail and adjacent wooded areas of Lake Beresford Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar '17
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC