Wawa in the works for DeLand

A request to the city for a change of zoning indicates a Wawa is proposed for the southwest corner of Woodland Boulevard and Taylor Road – the current location of a Dollar Tree store. This would be the second Wawa in West Volusia, with one store a little under six miles away at 2522 Enterprise Road in Orange City.

