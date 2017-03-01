Volusiaa s Zambrano to become 1st minority chief judge in 7th Circuit
Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano will be the first minority to ever serve as chief judge for the 7th Circuit when he takes over the post this summer. While two women have served as chief judge, Zambrano, who was born in Panama, will be the first ethnic or racial minority to hold the post. Zambrano, aka "Judge Z," was selected by his peers and will begin his four-year term as chief judge on July 1. “Obviously, I'm thrilled and I'm very humbled.
