Violent Video Games May Not 'Desensitize' Players, Brain Scans Suggest
Young men who play violent video games the most -- at least two hours a day -- don't appear to become desensitized to violence or to lose the ability to feel empathy, a small German study suggests. "This doesn't mean everyone has to buy 'Grand Theft Auto 5' for their toddler, but it's part of an increasing flood of studies of various sorts that indicate that previous fears of violent video games were unfounded," said Christopher Ferguson, a leading critic of research linking video games to aggression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 2
|12thomasb
|50
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan '17
|Ron Arthur
|21
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC