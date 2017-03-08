Violent Video Games May Not 'Desensit...

Violent Video Games May Not 'Desensitize' Players, Brain Scans Suggest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

Young men who play violent video games the most -- at least two hours a day -- don't appear to become desensitized to violence or to lose the ability to feel empathy, a small German study suggests. "This doesn't mean everyone has to buy 'Grand Theft Auto 5' for their toddler, but it's part of an increasing flood of studies of various sorts that indicate that previous fears of violent video games were unfounded," said Christopher Ferguson, a leading critic of research linking video games to aggression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Mar 4 Rigidridertld 764
Heroin (May '13) Mar 2 12thomasb 50
heroin (Feb '14) Mar 2 Maryland2Flordia 11
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan '17 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan '17 Rick 3
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC