Stetson University to Host The Architecture of the Holocaust
WHO: This year's speaker will be Paul Jaskot, Ph.D., professor in the Department of History of Art and Architecture, at DePaul University in Chicago. His lecture is entitled, "The Architecture of the Holocaust" and draws on his research into how the Nazis built their concentration camps using forced inmate labor, as well as the testimonies of surviving laborers.
