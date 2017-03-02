Stetson University Concert Choir Spring Tour Kicks Off in Sarasota
Like many students who travel on spring break, Stetson University Concert Choir members will be traveling next week to deliver beautiful music to eager listeners in six cities. The 50-voice choir will start their tour in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, March 4, before heading to Minnesota for performances in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
