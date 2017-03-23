Police arrest DeLand man in kicking d...

Police arrest DeLand man in kicking death of dog

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A DeLand man is accused of kicking a dog to death after he found the pet eating his child's food, police said. Jacques Martinez, 26, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with felony cruelty to animals, according to Volusia County Branch Jail records.  DeLand police said they were called on Feb. 4, 2016 at 9:10 p.m. to the DeLand Animal Hospital where Martinez's landlord had taken a dog, where veterinarians discovered the animal had a lacerated liver, causing internal bleeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ... Mar 22 RuffnReddy 2
Heroin (May '13) Mar 19 Needh 55
News Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ... Mar 13 Alien Touch 6
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Mar 4 Rigidridertld 764
heroin (Feb '14) Mar 2 Maryland2Flordia 11
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb '17 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 27 at 3:54AM EDT

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC