Police arrest DeLand man in kicking death of dog
A DeLand man is accused of kicking a dog to death after he found the pet eating his child's food, police said. Jacques Martinez, 26, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with felony cruelty to animals, according to Volusia County Branch Jail records. DeLand police said they were called on Feb. 4, 2016 at 9:10 p.m. to the DeLand Animal Hospital where Martinez's landlord had taken a dog, where veterinarians discovered the animal had a lacerated liver, causing internal bleeding.
