Orange City woman, 53, with learnera s permit charged in DeLand hit-and-run
A suspect is under arrest in last week's hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in DeLand. Rosa Flores, 53, was charged the same day her damaged vehicle was found in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City, according to a report.
