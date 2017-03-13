Mayora s wife fights DeLand-area automall

The automall planned near Interstate 4 and Orange Camp Road has an opponent with a familiar last name: Teresa Apgar. The proposal from Hurley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram owner Brendan Hurley to develop more than 50 acres off of the highway needs approvals from Volusia County and the city of Lake Helen, and will have to overcome the objections of many, particularly from the nearby Victoria Park community.

