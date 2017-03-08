Man shot, killed in DeLand

Man shot, killed in DeLand

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Officials confirmed police responded shortly after 1:45 p.m. to the area of West Walts and South Parsons avenues. Trevon Taylor, whose body lay partially in the street on Walts between Parsons and South Clara Avenue, died at the scene, officials confirmed via the city's Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Mar 4 Rigidridertld 764
Heroin (May '13) Mar 2 12thomasb 50
heroin (Feb '14) Mar 2 Maryland2Flordia 11
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb '17 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan '17 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan '17 Rick 3
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC