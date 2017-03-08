Man shot, killed in DeLand
Officials confirmed police responded shortly after 1:45 p.m. to the area of West Walts and South Parsons avenues. Trevon Taylor, whose body lay partially in the street on Walts between Parsons and South Clara Avenue, died at the scene, officials confirmed via the city's Twitter account.
