Dispute over lighter leads to DeLand murder
An argument over a cigarette lighter is what sparked an 18-year-old man to first hit a man in the face with a bat and later shoot the man dead in DeLand, police said. Juan Lopez, 18, of DeLand, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.
