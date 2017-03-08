Dispute over lighter leads to DeLand ...

Dispute over lighter leads to DeLand murder

48 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

An argument over a cigarette lighter is what sparked an 18-year-old man to first hit a man in the face with a bat and later shoot the man dead in DeLand, police said. Juan Lopez, 18, of DeLand, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

