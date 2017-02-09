Volusia to consider proposed automall near DeLand
Brendan Hurley, owner of Hurley Chrysler Jeep Dodge, wants to move his business from South Woodland Boulevard to a 20-acre plot between the sprawling Victoria Park development and Interstate 4, just outside the DeLand city limits. The plan, which would include a cluster of dealerships, will be voted on Tuesday in a public meeting by the Volusia County Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
