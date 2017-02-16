Volusia deputies, workers eradicate h...

Volusia deputies, workers eradicate homeless outpost near DeLand

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Workers, a bulldozer and other equipment swept into a homeless camp near DeLand on Thursday to clear away the outpost that for years has been a thorn in the side of a nearby business and its customers, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. When asked where the displaced residents of the camp at the 2300 block of North Woodland Blvd would go, the sheriff indicated it was not the county's job to find them a place to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan 29 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
Women protesters Jan 21 Cameron 1
News Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11) Jan 21 Alfred Amedeo Cor... 37
News Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09) Jan 19 Kids got touched 16
News Deputies: Man shot while standing outside Delto... Jan 19 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC