Volusia deputies, workers eradicate homeless outpost near DeLand

Workers, a bulldozer and other equipment swept into a homeless camp near DeLand on Thursday to clear away the outpost that for years has been a thorn in the side of a nearby business and its customers, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. When asked where the displaced residents of the camp at the 2300 block of North Woodland Blvd would go, the sheriff indicated it was not the county's job to find them a place to live.

