Volusia Council approves SunRail contract changes

Since a DeLand station has not yet been funded as promised eight years ago, the Volusia County Council on Thursday approved a proposed change to its SunRail contract. The vote was approved unanimously to put a Jan. 1, 2019, deadline on the contract for that 50-percent share of federal funding to arrive, and to add language detailing what should happen if it doesn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.