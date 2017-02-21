VCSO: 'When you're just in a hurry to get back on the job ...'
In an act of self-deprecating humor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted an amusing photo to its social media pages showing a patrol vehicle with a gas pump hanging out of the tank. "When you're just in a hurry to get back on the job ..." the department said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
