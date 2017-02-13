UCF student stuck in Iran gets back to school
A UCF student from Iran left in limbo by President Donald Trump 's travel ban returned to Central Florida on Monday, after being stranded for two weeks in his home country. "If I couldn't come back, three years of my life would be wasted," said Ph.D candidate Mahmoud Shirazi after clearing Customs at Orlando International Airport.
