The Higher Ed Notebook: Stetson University offers free tax prep

Stetson University offers free tax prep

Members of Stetson University's School of Business Administration Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will do your taxes for free. Tax preparation will take place on the DeLand campus February to April 14. The program is open to taxpayers with incomes below $56,000 and those who qualify can have a basic income tax return completed and filed electronically by trained student volunteers, a press release says.

