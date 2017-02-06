Technical Advisory Committee meeting February 16, 2017

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission's Technical Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the second-floor multipurpose room at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status.

