T-R-I-C-E makes DeLand family winner twice
Ten-year-old Beatrice Meckley stood in the shadows of the Volusia County Spelling Bee spotlight last year, behind her older sister, Evelyn, who won the competition and pushed the George Marks Elementary School student into the runner-up slot. But the fifth-grader bested students from 36 other Volusia schools – both private and public – Wednesday at Port Orange Elementary to capture first place in this year's spelling bee and extend her family title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
