Screen Time and Teen Time
A new study challenges the widely held belief that spending a lot of time playing video games, using the computer or watching TV is harmful for teens. The study analyzed data from the 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Survey on Florida teens, average age 16. The findings showed only a small association between high amounts of so-called screen time and increased risk of depression, delinquency and poor school performance.
