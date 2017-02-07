Saying goodbye to Mr. DeLand
Bill Dreggors, the town historian known as Mr. DeLand, reminded the place of its civic identity - and he looked the part. Bill Dreggors, known to everyone as “Mr. DeLand,” was a man who brought local history alive and knew the backstory of every street and landmark in town.
