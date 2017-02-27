Protesters seek more protection for Volusiaa s transgender students
DeLand High senior Jon Covert tries to make it through most school days without having to step inside the boys' or girls' bathrooms. As uncomfortable as it might be to hold it, it's more uncomfortable for Covert, who was born male but identifies as a gender queer individual, to use either facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mon
|Lostluv
|15
|Heroin (May '13)
|Feb 23
|StetsonStudent
|47
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Hooah
|763
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|teppeR
|10
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 29
|Ron Arthur
|21
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC