Oviedo police officer charged with sh...

Oviedo police officer charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

An Oviedo police officer has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated battery after firing his gun at a suspect revving his engine at him in September, according to the Seminole County State Attorney's Office. Matthew Danler, 37, was responding to a call for help in the 900 block of Sharon Court on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan 29 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
Women protesters Jan 21 Cameron 1
News Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11) Jan 21 Alfred Amedeo Cor... 37
News Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09) Jan 19 Kids got touched 16
News Deputies: Man shot while standing outside Delto... Jan 19 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC