Officials: Lake County deputy involved in shooting near Deland

Emergency officials and law enforcement are responding to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting southwest of Deland in Lake County . Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Fred Jones said Saturday night no deputies were injured in the incident at 32915 Foxfire Lane.

