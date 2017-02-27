Motorcyclist dies following collision near DeLand
A North Dakota man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a wreck near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Nicholas Hegelson, 29, was westbound on State Road 44 near Lake Avenue on a motorcycle when an eastbound car driven by Amanda Gibson drifted into Hegelson's lane, and the two collided shortly before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an FHP report.
