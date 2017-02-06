Jason's rescue an inspiration to help neglected animals Updated at
Dozens of local animal lovers turned out on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 29 at an event hosted at the Half Wall beer house in Port Orange, to meet Jason, a seriously neglected and abandoned dog who has since recovered and is about to start a new life in a loving forever home. Some of you may remember I shared Jason's story when he was first found at the beginning of September 2016.
