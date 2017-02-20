Half-eaten shark found on New Smyrna Beach
A partly eaten shark was found at the sand at New Smyrna Beach Inlet in Volusia County over the President's Day weekend, Volusia County officials said Monday. A partly eaten shark was found at the sand at New Smyrna Beach Inlet in Volusia County over the President's Day weekend, Volusia County officials said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Sun
|teppeR
|46
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Sun
|teppeR
|10
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 29
|Ron Arthur
|21
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
|Women protesters
|Jan 21
|Cameron
|1
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC