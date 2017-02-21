Florida woman hits pedestrian who was 'in the way' A Florida woman...
A Florida woman who "became upset" when a man was "in the way" of her car hit and injured the man with her vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal , Amanda Weaver, 28, of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly speeding in her silver Kia on Monday when she hit 19-year-old Anderson Cantres.
