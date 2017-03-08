Florida deputy's co-workers share embarrassing post on social media
Even police officers can make a mistake when they are in a rush, which is why the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a picture that poked fun at one of their own. Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Grant told the Daytona Beach News-Journal the deputy was waiting out the rain in DeLand, Florida, while topping off his tank and forgot about the handle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|4 min
|tomin cali
|3
|Heroin (May '13)
|Fri
|Vjb
|51
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan '17
|Ron Arthur
|21
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC