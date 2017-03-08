Florida deputy's co-workers share emb...

Florida deputy's co-workers share embarrassing post on social media

Thursday Feb 23

Even police officers can make a mistake when they are in a rush, which is why the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a picture that poked fun at one of their own. Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Grant told the Daytona Beach News-Journal the deputy was waiting out the rain in DeLand, Florida, while topping off his tank and forgot about the handle.

Deland, FL

