Deputies arrest man following shooting in DeLand-area neighborhood
DELAND - A man is in custody after deputies observed someone firing a revolver on private property, which led to a standoff at a house on Lingering Lane, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was on patrol in the area around 1 a.m. when he heard what appeared to be a gunshot, said sheriff spokesman Gary Davidson.
