Deputies arrest man following shootin...

Deputies arrest man following shooting in DeLand-area neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DELAND - A man is in custody after deputies observed someone firing a revolver on private property, which led to a standoff at a house on Lingering Lane, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was on patrol in the area around 1 a.m. when he heard what appeared to be a gunshot, said sheriff spokesman Gary Davidson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan 29 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
Women protesters Jan 21 Cameron 1
News Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11) Jan 21 Alfred Amedeo Cor... 37
News Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09) Jan 19 Kids got touched 16
News Deputies: Man shot while standing outside Delto... Jan 19 Fitus T Bluster 1
Heroin (May '13) Jan 18 Dfg7900 45
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC