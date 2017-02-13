DeLand automall vote delayed until June

More than 100 residents filled the Volusia County chambers Tuesday morning hoping to drive a proposed automall away for good, but instead the vote for the Orange Camp Road property was steered to a later date. That motion for a 120-day continuance was sought by Mark Watts, the attorney representing Hurley Chrysler Jeep Dodge, which wants to move its dealership from Woodland Boulevard to a 20-acre piece of property west of I-4, directly next to the 3,400-lot Victoria Park development. The appointed commission board briefly discussed the move for continuance in front of a room full of residents - many holding yellow comment cards ready to speak out against the proposal, many standing because there weren't enough chairs, some having taken time off from work or school to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.