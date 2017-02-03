County on right track
When it comes to SunRail, Volusia County is wisely embracing the principle that you pay only for what you get, and not a penny more. The County Council on Thursday unanimously approved changes to its SunRail contract that seek to ensure taxpayers would not have to cough up money for something that isn't there - 11.5 miles of track north of DeBary and a station in DeLand.
