A Professor Created a "Questions for Homosexuals" Lessons for College Students
A student's viral tweet on heterosexuality has created an online dialogue about why people think it's acceptable to ask the LGBTQ community personal questions about their sexual and romantic lives. On Tuesday, Elise, a college student in DeLand, Florida, tweeted a photo of a slide from her Human Sexuality course .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 10
|Vjb
|51
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan '17
|Ron Arthur
|21
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC