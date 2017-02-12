3 Things to Do Sunday

3 Things to Do Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Enjoy a self-guided tour and explore the studios and featured work of accomplished artists in North Central Florida. For information visit floridaartstour.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) Thu StetsonStudent 47
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Feb 22 Hooah 763
heroin (Feb '14) Feb 19 teppeR 10
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan 29 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan '17 Rick 3
Women protesters Jan '17 Cameron 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at February 25 at 4:17AM EST

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC