2016 Volusia-Flagler killings down from previous year
Victor Small wasn't associated with the kinds of problems some Candlelight Oaks residents say affect their neighborhood in DeLand. "He wasn't a drug dealer and he didn't stand on the corner," Veronica Woulard said of her partner of 12 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|13 hr
|Lostluv
|15
|Heroin (May '13)
|Feb 23
|StetsonStudent
|47
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Hooah
|763
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|teppeR
|10
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 29
|Ron Arthur
|21
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC