12 plays, feasts, films and festivals to fill your week Updated at
The last weeks of winter bring with them Hollywood awards season, Mardi Gras festivities and celebrations of African-American heritage, plus a series of musicals. Based on George Bernard Shaw's “Pygmalion,” this musical was a Broadway hit in the 1950s and made popular such songs as “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” and “The Rain in Spain.” In it, Professor Henry Higgins makes a bet that he can transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a prim and polished young lady and train her to pass for a duchess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Thu
|StetsonStudent
|47
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Hooah
|763
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|teppeR
|10
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 29
|Ron Arthur
|21
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
|Women protesters
|Jan '17
|Cameron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC