12 plays, feasts, films and festivals...

12 plays, feasts, films and festivals to fill your week Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The last weeks of winter bring with them Hollywood awards season, Mardi Gras festivities and celebrations of African-American heritage, plus a series of musicals. Based on George Bernard Shaw's “Pygmalion,” this musical was a Broadway hit in the 1950s and made popular such songs as “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” and “The Rain in Spain.” In it, Professor Henry Higgins makes a bet that he can transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a prim and polished young lady and train her to pass for a duchess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) Thu StetsonStudent 47
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Feb 22 Hooah 763
heroin (Feb '14) Feb 19 teppeR 10
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Jan 29 Ron Arthur 21
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
Women protesters Jan '17 Cameron 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC