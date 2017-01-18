Water-conservation expert to discuss growth challenges
As Florida's population grows each day, educating consumers about water conservation is paramount to sustain and preserve the valuable resource. To share more about the crucial topic, water-conservation expert Clay Henderson will speak on the topic "Water Challenges" at 6 p.m. Friday at the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. County Road 44. Henderson, executive director of the Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience at Stetson University in DeLand, previously served as senior counsel at Holland & Knight law firm practicing in the environmental and land-use law field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jan 14
|Vexobrien
|44
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|D-man
|17
|Neil Raymond
|Dec '16
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec '16
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov '16
|Popeye watts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC