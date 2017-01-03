Warming trend? 2016 was hot, and 2017 could follow suit
Despite a brief respite the rest of this week, don't expect any long-term break from warmer-than-normal temperatures. The average daily temperature for the first four days of January ranged anywhere from nine to 13 degrees above normal at the National Weather Service station at Daytona Beach International Airport.
