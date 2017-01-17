Volusiay, DeLand could pay $80,000 over postal worker's arrest
Volusia County sheriffs' deputies accused a postal worker of stealing a sergeant's personal cellphone but the mailman said he was only following policy when he found the Samsung Galaxy S6 on top of a commercial mailbox. The difference of opinion ended in the federal employee's arrest and is likely to cost the county and the city of DeLand $80,000. Thursday morning, the Volusia County Council is expected to approve the county's portion of that settlement to U.S. postal worker Valmore Kemp, who lives in Orlando.
