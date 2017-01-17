Volusiay, DeLand could pay $80,000 ov...

Volusiay, DeLand could pay $80,000 over postal worker's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Volusia County sheriffs' deputies accused a postal worker of stealing a sergeant's personal cellphone but the mailman said he was only following policy when he found the Samsung Galaxy S6 on top of a commercial mailbox.  The difference of opinion ended in the federal employee's arrest and is likely to cost the county and the city of DeLand $80,000. Thursday morning, the Volusia County Council is expected to approve the county's portion of that settlement to U.S. postal worker Valmore Kemp, who lives in Orlando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) 3 hr Dfg7900 45
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Dec 27 Billy bob 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec '16 D-man 17
Neil Raymond Dec '16 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec '16 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov '16 Popeye watts 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC