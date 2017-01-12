Volusia leaders ponder sales-tax hike for roads
Volusia County and city leaders are expected in coming weeks to again discuss whether raising the sales tax is the answer for dwindling road funds. After deciding against it in previous years, the sales-tax hike came up last week at a roundtable meeting of elected officials.
