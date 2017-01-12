Volusia leaders ponder sales-tax hike...

Volusia leaders ponder sales-tax hike for roads

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Volusia County and city leaders are expected in coming weeks to again discuss whether raising the sales tax is the answer for dwindling road funds. After deciding against it in previous years, the sales-tax hike came up last week at a roundtable meeting of elected officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) Jan 14 Vexobrien 44
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Dec 27 Billy bob 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec '16 D-man 17
Neil Raymond Dec '16 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec '16 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov '16 Popeye watts 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC