Volusia, Flagler saw major increases in traffic fatalities in 2016
Fatal crashes continue to climb locally and statewide, and experts say the upward trend can be blamed - at least partially - on distracted driving. Volusia County had the steepest increase in the number of traffic fatalities in 2016 across Central Florida, according to figures released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
