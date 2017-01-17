Tornado watch remains in Volusia, but worst weather is over
Although a tornado watch remains in effect for Volusia County until 10 p.m., the threat for the worst of the severe weather appears to be over across Volusia and Flagler counties. But it was an intense couple of hours as National Weather Service meteorologists churned out warnings and watched threatening supercell thunderstorms threatening to produce deadly tornadoes across the region. Trained meteorologists from across the country were watching the intense, rotation in thunderstorms that moved across the county, but emergency managers in the area reported no tornadoes touching down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women protesters
|Sat
|Cameron
|1
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 20
|L Murray
|19
|Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09)
|Jan 19
|Kids got touched
|16
|Deputies: Man shot while standing outside Delto...
|Jan 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jan 18
|Dfg7900
|45
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC