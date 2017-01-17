Tornado watch remains in Volusia, but worst weather is over

Although a tornado watch remains in effect for Volusia County until 10 p.m., the threat for the worst of the severe weather appears to be over across Volusia and Flagler counties. But it was an intense couple of hours as National Weather Service meteorologists churned out warnings and watched threatening supercell thunderstorms threatening to produce deadly tornadoes across the region. Trained meteorologists from across the country were watching the intense, rotation in thunderstorms that moved across the county, but emergency managers in the area reported no tornadoes touching down.

