Sisters kicked off Allegiant flight to visit dying father
A pair of sisters traveling to see their father for the final time say they were kicked off their plane and missed his dying moments. Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker, both of DeLand, Florida were desperate to see their dying father who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.
