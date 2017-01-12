Police: Suspect who shot Deltona man in DeLand drug deal caught

A suspect DeLand police identified as the triggerman who shot and robbed a Deltona man during a drug deal in December has been caught, officials said. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Shawn Davis, 21, when investigators learned he was the suspect who shot Noel Pease, 39, of Deltona but Davis was caught Wednesday after police spotted him at the Laurel Villas apartment complex, said city of DeLand spokesman Chris Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.